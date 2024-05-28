Robert De Niro slams ‘clown' Trump outside NY criminal trial, as Biden campaign ramps up attacks

Robert De Niro slammed Donald Trump as a "loser" and a "clown" outside the Manhattan courtroom where the former president is attending his criminal trial.

De Niro headlined a campaign event for President Joe Biden, whose reelection effort is reportedly planning to crank up its attacks on Trump as the criminal trial winds down.

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller was also outside the courthouse, where he accused Biden of employing a "washed-up actor" for his campaign.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro on Tuesday slammed Donald Trump as a "loser" and a "clown," standing just feet away from the Manhattan courtroom where the former president was listening to closing arguments in his criminal trial.

"He doesn't belong in my city," De Niro, a native New Yorker, said of Trump during a press conference hosted by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign outside Manhattan Supreme Court.

"We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman — a spokesperson for himself," De Niro said.

The "Taxi Driver" and "The Godfather Part II" star described Trump as a threat to the United States, and said Trump fomented violence and destruction during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump's supporters.

De Niro said he decided to lend his talents to a Biden-Harris campaign ad "because it shows the violence of Trump."

"But it's a coward's violence," said De Niro. "You think Trump ever threw a punch himself, or took one? This guy, who ran and hid in the White House bunker when there were protesters outside? No way."

De Niro was joined at the event by former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, one of the thousands of law enforcement officers who fought to protect the Capitol from the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

Trump's supporters, including two of his adult children, quickly held up the Biden campaign's appearance outside the trial as evidence that the case itself was politically motivated.

The campaign's move "tells us exactly what we knew all along: that it is a political persecution," Donald Trump Jr. told reporters at the courthouse.

Earlier, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller in the same press area accused Biden of employing a "washed-up actor" to campaign for him in a Hail Mary attempt to reverse Trump's narrow lead in 2024 election polls.

The De Niro event marked the first time the Biden campaign has appeared outside Trump's trial, which began more than five weeks ago.

As the criminal trial winds down, the president's reelection campaign is planning to crank up its attacks on Trump, NBC News reported Friday.

The shift comes ahead of the scheduled June 27 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, the first of two planned debates. While the presidential race is still very close nationally, Trump's lead in several battleground state polls is increasingly worrying Biden's Democratic allies.

Trump stands accused of falsifying business records related to his reimbursement of a $130,000 hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges those records were falsified with the intent to conceal an illegal effort to violate election laws.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche in Tuesday's closing arguments declared, "President Trump is innocent."

"He did not commit any crimes, and the District Attorney has not met their burden of proof," Blanche said.

Blanche's arguments lasted nearly three hours. He will be followed by Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor for Bragg, who said his final arguments could last more than four hours.