Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri Won't Seek Reelection in 2022

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022.

"After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021

Blunt, 71, was elected to the Senate in 2010 after more than a decade in the House.

Political analysts expect the seat to remain in GOP hands. It's a crucial seat for Republicans to protect as they aim to regain the majority they lost after the January runoff elections in Georgia.

The Senate is now evenly divided, but Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote gives Democrats control of the chamber.

Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama also announced this year that they would not run for reelection.

Blunt is the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee and the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

In his video Monday morning, Blunt did not offer a specific reason why he was not seeking reelection.

"In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I've tried to do my best," Blunt said. "In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I'm sure I wasn't right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time."

"There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate."

"Another lesson I learned here: Finish strong. And I intend to," the senator said.

Blunt won his first Senate race in 2010 by a wide margin, and in 2016 held onto his seat against Democratic challenger Jason Kander.

Multiple Democrats have already announced their campaigns to unseat Blunt in 2022.

After Blunt's announcement, Kander tweeted that he would not run again for the Senate seat but would support the Democratic nominee.