Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Regeneron CEO says the next big thing for biotech isn't AI, it's gene therapy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer elaborated on the biotech company's newest ventures with CNBC's Jim Cramer and pointed to gene therapy as especially innovative.
  • Schleifer suggested that "associating genes with disease" is going to drive the entire pharmaceutical industry.

Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer elaborated on the biotech company's latest ventures with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of genetic research across the industry.

"The big thing for everybody these days is AI, that's the next big thing. But I don't believe that," Schleifer said. "It's a good tool. But for our business, the really, most important tool, I think, is genetics, it's genes."

Schleifer suggested that "associating genes with disease" is going to drive the pharmaceutical industry, explaining that innovative treatments can essentially repair certain genes and silence others.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In October of 2023, Regeneron shared preliminary results that gene therapy improved hearing in a child with a rare condition causing "profound genetic hearing loss." This specific gene therapy was developed in a collaboration between with Decibel Therapeutics, a company Regeneron recently acquired.

Schleifer said Regeneron is working to develop new cancer treatments, as well as drugs that can combat muscle-loss caused by GLP-1 drugs — diabetes and weight loss medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro. According to Schleifer, this new treatment could help GLP-1 patients avoid lean body mass loss.

"We're excited for the possibility to get better quality weight loss when combined with the standard GLP-1 drugs," he said. "So, we're going to start testing that later this year."

Money Report

9 mins ago

Cramer says today's market is more interested in AI technology for advertising, not health-care solutions

news 25 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: A crypto bro's false dream

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us