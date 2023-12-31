Money Report

Reckitt Benckiser unit recalls possibly contaminated baby formula powder, FDA says

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

  • Reckitt Benckiser has chosen to recall certain batches of a special baby formula powder due to possible bacterial contamination.
  • Based on when the product was manufactured and distributed, the company believes much of the baby formula has already been consumed, though no illnesses have been reported yet.

Baby formula maker Reckitt Benckiser's Mead Johnson Nutrition has voluntarily chosen to recall certain batches of baby formula powder due to possible bacterial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The possibly impacted batches of Nutramigen Powder, an infant formula specially designed for children allergic to cow's milk, were produced in June and distributed throughout the summer.

"Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed," Reckitt said in a statement published by the FDA on Sunday.

The company said no "illnesses or adverse events" have been recorded yet but urged consumers who have purchased Nutramigen to check the bottom of the can to see if they have one of the possibly contaminated batches.

The impacted batch numbers and their corresponding can sizes are as follows:

  • ZL3FHG, 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FMH, 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FPE, 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FQD, 12.6 oz cans
  • ZL3FRW, 19.8 oz cans
  • ZL3FXJ, 12.6 oz cans

The possible bacterial infection in the product can cause potentially fatal infections like sepsis and meningitis, which often have symptoms like jaundice, temperature change, poor feeding, irritability, trouble breathing and unusual movements.

