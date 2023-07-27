Quiz: If you answer these 10 questions correctly, you have higher emotional intelligence than most people

When you have high emotional intelligence, you have a deep understanding of your feelings — and everyone else's.

Highly emotionally intelligent people are successful in both their professional and personal lives. Their ability to truly connect and empathize with people makes them better leaders, communicators and relationship builders.

Unfortunately, many people lack the basic skills. So let's see where you rank. Can you tell what's the emotionally intelligent reaction to these 10 situations?

(Click here to take the quiz)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Kathy and Ross Petras are the brother-and-sister co-authors of "Awkword Moments: A Lively Guide to the 100 Terms Smart People Should Know," "You're Saying It Wrong" and "That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means." They've been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post and Harvard Business Review. Follow them on Twitter @kandrpetras.

Don't miss:

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here