‘Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Says Switching Up Your Hair-Care Routine Is a ‘Confidence-Building Exercise'—Here's His No. 1 Tip

Jonathan Van Ness is adored by many for his infectious personality as a "grooming expert" on Netflix's "Queer Eye." And there is one thing that many can agree that he undoubtedly gets right: his hair.

As a former hair stylist and founder of JVN Hair, there's no surprise that Van Ness has some of the healthiest-looking tresses you'll ever come across.

His view of hair-care as an act of self-care has a lot to do with his hair's health. Van Ness was recently appointed as the Chief Self-Care Officer at Ness, a health and wellness fintech company.

Trying a new hair-care routine is "a confidence-building exercise, giving yourself the chance to try, to succeed [and] to fail," Van Ness tells CNBC Make It.

When asked for his top hair-care tips, he emphasized that everyone's hair is different. But it's really important for everyone to maintain a healthy relationship with their hair through consistent maintenance.

"Really truly all of our hair is so unique. People's hair is going to act a little different based on the hair color its been through, or not been through, the hardness or softness of their water, their diet, their age, the season, the humidity [and] what products they're using," Van Ness says.

"It's a multitude of things that are going to give you your best hair."

JVN's No. 1 hair tip: Pre-poo your hair

When it comes to healthier hair, Van Ness says adding a pre-poo treatment to your routine is key.

Pre-poo, which is short for pre-shampoo, involves applying a protective layer before starting the regular shampooing process, which can strip moisture from your hair and scalp.

"A pre-poo treatment is important, and I think what a lot of people are missing out on is what we're doing right before we wash our hair," he says.

"That's a way to set up your scalp for success and to give your hair some strength and some good nutrients before you wash it."

Van Ness says using a pre-poo treatment can benefit your hair by:

Clarifying build-up in your scalp

Promoting hair growth

Strengthening your hair

Most pre-poo treatments can be bought for less than $50 — JVN Hair's pre-wash scalp oil retails for $29.

"Pre-poos are something that everyone should be doing, even if you don't have hair," he says, "because your scalp just goes through a lot. So, it's a good way to balance and heal your scalp."

