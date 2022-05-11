Putin Is Preparing for a Long War, U.S. Intel Chief Says; House Approves $40 Billion in Ukraine Aid

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's allies in the West appear to be preparing for a long war, with no resolution to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv on the horizon.

The U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned yesterday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House has passed legislation that's set to deliver $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Defense also announced it has committed more than $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration. Of that, around $3.8 billion has gone to fund Ukraine's war efforts since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

Ukraine gas operator to stop transporting almost a third of Russian gas to Europe

Ukraine's gas transmission operator says it will stop transporting almost a third of Russian gas to Europe.

Moscow's invasion has rendered the operator unable "to carry out operational and technological control" of its facilities to ensure their stability and safety, particularly in Russian-controlled territory such as the Luhansk region, Gas TSO of Ukraine said.

In a statement, GTSOU said it would stop transporting gas through its Novopskov hub from 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Almost a third of the natural gas coming from Russia to Europe (up to 32.6 million cubic meters per day) is transited through the hub.

The company claimed force majeure, which are unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.

GTSOU also said it is possible to temporarily reroute gas to another crossing in Ukrainian-controlled territory, but said Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom has ignored appeals to do so.

"The company repeatedly informed Gazprom about gas transit threats due to the actions of the Russian-controlled occupation forces and stressed stopping interference in the operation of the facilities, but these appeals were ignored," GTSOU said.

Sergei Kupriyanov, a spokesman for Gazprom, said Ukraine's request would be "technologically impossible" and that the company sees no grounds for the decision, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. House passes $40 billion aid package to Ukraine

The U.S. House passed a bill that's set to deliver $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to a NBC News report.

The House voted 368-57 after President Joe Biden urged quick congressional action in stepping up support for Kyiv in its war against Russia, the report said.

All 57 no votes came from Republicans, according to NBC News.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who opposed the measure, tweeted: "I oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but we can't help Ukraine by spending money we don't have."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised the largely bipartisan vote, saying on Twitter that the package would build "on robust support already secured by Congress" and "help Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world."

U.S. has committed more than $4.5 billion to Ukraine since Biden became president

The U.S. has committed more than $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Of that amount, about $3.8 billion has been used to aid Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Defense authorized the ninth drawdown of equipment from its inventories for Ukraine since August 2021, worth an additional $150 million.

U.S. President Joe Biden last month asked Congress to allocate $33 billion to fund humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, after exhausting his remaining drawdown authority.

Russian forces are at least two weeks behind schedule in Donbas goals, U.S. Defense official says

The Pentagon said Russian forces are about two weeks behind schedule in their assault of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has not achieved any of the success that we believe he wanted to achieve, certainly not on a timeline," a senior U.S. Defense official said on a call with reporters.

The official, who declined to be named per ground rules established by the Pentagon, said that the U.S. assesses Putin's forces are "easily two weeks or even maybe more behind."

"We would not assess that the Russians have made any appreciable or significant progress," the official added.

US spy chief says Putin is preparing for prolonged war

The United States believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.

She added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time.

