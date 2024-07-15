Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Proxy advisor ISS says Masimo change is ‘absolutely necessary' in brutal report

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Ramsey Cardy | Sportsfile | Getty Images
  • Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said boardroom change at medical technology company Masimo was "absolutely necessary."
  • The unusually sharp report, a copy of which was viewed by CNBC, said shareholders should vote for activist Politan Capital Management's board nominees, Bill Jellison and Darlene Solomon.

Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said boardroom change at medical technology company Masimo was "absolutely necessary" in a Monday report, and took particular aim at CEO Joe Kiani, of whom they said wanted to "have his cake and eat it" in running a publicly traded company as though it was a privately held one.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The unusually sharp report, a copy of which was viewed by CNBC, said shareholders should vote for activist Politan Capital Management's board nominees, Bill Jellison and Darlene Solomon. ISS' paper comes on the heels of an equally trenchant report from advisory peer Glass Lewis, which issued an identical recommendation last week.

Masimo under Kiani's leadership "has continued to display a dangerous lack of accountability to shareholders that will require additional board change to rectify," ISS wrote.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Kiani, a close confidant of President Biden and the co-founder of the device company, "has demonstrated that he has no regard for public shareholders," ISS wrote in its report, and has overseen a governance track record at Masimo "that is firmly among the most troubling of any modern public company."

"He has been at the center of so many corporate governance scandals and abuses that no credible argument exists to the contrary," the proxy advisor continued, referring to Kiani's outsize pay package, the unusually venomous attacks by Masimo management in both this year and last year's proxy fight, and his oversight of both Masimo's spinoff process and board refreshment.

By contrast, ISS wrote, Politan "has presented a logical plan" and nominees which "appear to be appropriate." Kiani has threatened to leave the company if he is not re-elected at this year's shareholder meeting, which is currently scheduled for later this month.

Money Report

14 mins ago

Lower capital gains tax, cuts to food benefits: What Project 2025 could mean for your wallet in a Trump presidency

News 46 mins ago

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on interest rate policy and the economy

ISS wrote that such threats were unacceptable. "Under no circumstances should shareholders ever abide ultimatums or threats from a CEO, at MASI or anywhere else," the proxy advisor wrote, referring to Masimo's stock ticker.

Representatives for Politan and Masimo did not immediately return requests for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us