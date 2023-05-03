Prosecutors Close to Decision on Charging Hunter Biden, Report Says

Federal prosecutors are getting close to deciding whether to criminally charge Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, after a yearslong investigation, a new report said.

Prosecutors are known to be weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes, as well as another charge related to an allegedly false statement he made when buying a gun in 2018.

Hunter's lawyers met last week in Washington, D.C., with prosecutors at the Department of Justice about the probe, a step routinely taken shortly before authorities make charging decisions.

Federal prosecutors are getting close to deciding whether to criminally charge Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, after a yearslong investigation, a new report said.

Prosecutors are known to be weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes, as well as another charge related to an allegedly false statement he made when buying a gun in 2018.

Hunter's lawyers met last week in Washington, D.C., with prosecutors at the Department of Justice about the probe, a step routinely taken shortly before authorities make charging decisions.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Among those prosecutors was David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, who is leading the investigation, and who will decide whether to charge Hunter, according to The Washington Post report on Wednesday saying that decision could come soon.

Weiss was appointed to his post by former President Donald Trump, and he was allowed to remain in the job to complete the investigation of Hunter after President Biden took office.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday told reporters that Weiss "is in charge of this case and capable of making any decisions that he feels are appropriate."

The DOJ and a defense attorney for Hunter did not immediately respond to requests for comment by CNBC.

Hunter Biden appeared Monday in an Arkansas state court for a hearing related to his child-support payments for a 4-year-old he had out of wedlock. Hunter is asking to reduce the $20,000 in monthly support he has been paying the girl's mother, Lunden Roberts.

Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer during the Arkansas hearing ordered Hunter to sit for a deposition in June and give in writing details about his finances to Roberts' lawyers.

Roberts had asked for Hunter to be jailed for contempt of court for previously stonewalling demands for financial information.