Photos Show World's Largest Cargo Plane Destroyed in Ukraine
By Sam Shead, CNBC ••
New images have shown the destruction to what was the world's largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225, following Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
At 84-meters long and 175 metric tons without fuel and cargo, the aircraft was the longest and heaviest operational plane in the world. It had a maximum take-off weight of 640 tons. The aircraft was incredibly popular with aviation enthusiasts and people often visited airports to see its scheduled arrivals and departures. It was also a symbol of national pride for Ukraine.
The unique plane, which completed its first flight in 1988, was ruined after Russian missiles attacked the Hostomel Airfield on the fringes of Kyiv. It was destroyed on or about Feb. 27, 2022.
Ukrainian forces regained control of the airfield on April 2 following a large-scale Russian withdrawal along the Kyiv axis. It's unclear what will happen to the wreckage now.
The huge plane had six turbofan jet engines and a cruise speed of 800km/h
It was previously used to transport military vehicles
The aircraft was destroyed in its hangar at the Hostomel Airfield, near Kyiv
Russian shelling obliterated the plane
In 1988 it was used as part of the Soviet space shuttle program
The Antonov used to receive many parts from Russian suppliers
Boeing stepped in when the supply chain dried up in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea
The aircraft's 88.4-meter wingspan was also the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service
The number '225' can still be seen on the nose of the wrecked plane
Tanks surrounding the aircraft following its destruction