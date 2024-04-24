Photos show Sahara dust turn Athens orange

Skies in Athens and the south of Greece appeared to be coloured orange and red late on Tuesday.

Strong winds had carried dust across the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Greece.

Strong winds had carried the dust across hundreds of miles from Africa. The dust is expected to clear throughout Wednesday, when winds are set to ease, local media reported.

The strong winds alongside hot temperatures also raised concerns about wildfires, with the Greek Fire Service saying 25 had broken out in the 24 hours to Tuesday evening, according to a Google translation.

African dust clouds settle over Athens

Milos Bicanski | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images

Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images

People look out on Athens as skies appear orange

Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis | Afp | Getty Images