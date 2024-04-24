Money Report

news

Photos show Sahara dust turn Athens orange

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Milos Bicanski | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Skies in Athens and the south of Greece appeared to be coloured orange and red late on Tuesday.
  • Strong winds had carried dust across the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara to Greece.

Athens and the south of Greece appeared to be coloured in orange and red after dust from the Sahara engulfed the area on Tuesday evening.

Strong winds had carried the dust across hundreds of miles from Africa. The dust is expected to clear throughout Wednesday, when winds are set to ease, local media reported.

The strong winds alongside hot temperatures also raised concerns about wildfires, with the Greek Fire Service saying 25 had broken out in the 24 hours to Tuesday evening, according to a Google translation.

African dust clouds settle over Athens

A general view as dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city of Athens on April 23, 2024 in Athens, Greece.
Milos Bicanski | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city in orange haze in Athens, Greece on April 23, 2024.
Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images
Dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city in orange haze in Athens, Greece on April 23, 2024.
Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images
People look out on Athens as skies appear orange

Dust from the desert of Sahara covers the city in orange haze in Athens, Greece on April 23, 2024.
Costas Baltas | Anadolu | Getty Images
People sit on Tourkovounia hill overlooking the city of Athens, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust to the city, in Athens, on April 23, 2024.
Angelos Tzortzinis | Afp | Getty Images
A couple sits on Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust, in Athens, on April 23, 2024.
Angelos Tzortzinis | Afp | Getty Images
