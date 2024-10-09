Photos show Florida preparations and evacuations ahead of Hurricane Milton

Local authorities said Wednesday that Floridians only have a few hours left to evacuate the storm surge area as Hurricane Milton gets closer. The storm is projected to make landfall on the western coast of the state. Floridians still recovering from Hurricane Helene are now scrambling to prepare or escape the projected storm areas.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images People visit the beach as storm clouds hang pass overhead before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Gas stations around the state have already run out of fuel as people attempt to either leave the state or have fuel on stock for at-home generators. About 1,200 of the state's 7,900 gas stations, or nearly 16%, are currently without fuel, according to
data from GasBuddy.
Floridians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which devastated the state in late September, and now are scrambling to prepare or escape the projected storm areas.
Hurricane Milton is expected to bring
life-threatening storm surges, as well as isolated tornadoes and dangerous flooding. Rain has already hit the Tampa metropolitan area and winds are likely to increase Wednesday afternoon. Tampa, Florida
Spencer Platt | Getty Images Parts of the city are mostly empty as Hurricane Milton approaches on October 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
Florida Aquarium | TMX | Via Reuters A penguin is lured into a carrier to be relocated to higher ground at Florida Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Milton, in Tampa, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024 in this screen grab from a video.
Octavio Jones | Reuters People transit in a vehicle next to a barrier at Tampa General Hospital, as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024.
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters A gas station manager wraps a fuel pump with plastic after the gas station ran out of fuel, as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida October 8, 2024.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images Tampa looks deserted as residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Orlando, Florida
Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters Cars drive during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024.
Jose Luis Gonzalez | Reuters People arrive at Walt Disney World as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 9, 2024.
Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images Residents of the Apopka area fill bags to protect their homes from possible flooding before the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Orlando, Florida on October 9, 2024. The Villages, Florida
Stephen M. Dowell | Orlando Sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images Duke Energy project manager Tiger Yates (at middle in bottom of photo) walks among the hundreds of lineman trucks staged at The Villages, Florida, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Oakland Park, Florida
Joe Cavaretta | South Florida Sun Sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images Drivers are warned to keep away from a street in Oakland Park, Florida, amid the rain. South Florida is now bracing for winds and rain from Hurricane Milton. St. Petersburg, Florida
Octavio Jones | Reuters Sofia Andreeva boards up her home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., October 8, 2024. Fort Myers, Florida
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters A drone view shows storm clouds over the Caloosahatchee River as Hurricane Milton approaches Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2024.
Ricardo Arduengo | Reuters A Lee County deputy sheriff checks a driver at the closed Fort Myers Beach bridge as Hurricane Milton approaches Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. October 9, 2024.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images Empty shelves are seen in the drinks aisle of a store as people prepare before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 08, 2024 in Fort Myers, Florida. Bradenton, Florida
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | AFP | Getty Images People prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Brandenton, Florida on October 9, 2024.
CNBC's Danielle DeVries contributed to this report.