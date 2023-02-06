Photos Show Aftermath of Two Massive Earthquakes That Struck Turkey and Syria

The combined death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday climbed to more than 2,300.

Around 3,471 buildings collapsed during the catastrophic incident, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Sertac Kayar | Reuters

The combined death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday climbed to more than 2,300.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake initially rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria earlier Monday, killing more than 1,300. Roughly 12 hours later, a second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck southern Turkey.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Around 3,471 buildings collapsed during the catastrophic incident, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

Editor's note: Graphic content. The following post contains photos of civilians casualties/injured children.

Turkey

Ihlas News Agency (iha) | Via Reuters

Iha | Reuters

Sertac Kayar | Reuters

Ilyas Akengin | AFP | Getty Images

Syria

Omar Haj Kadour | AFP | Getty Images

Omar Haj Kadour | AFP | Getty Images

White Helmets Via Reuters

Rami Al Sayed | AFP | Getty Images

Khalil Ashawi | Reuters

Firas Makdesi | Reuters

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.