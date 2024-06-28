Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Peter Thiel says, ‘If you hold a gun to my head I'll vote for Trump' though he isn't backing campaign

By Ari Levy,CNBC

Getty Images
  • Peter Thiel said he'd vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden but he won't provide money to the Republican presumptive nominee's super PAC.
  • Thiel was speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival.
  • During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, Thiel was a major supporter and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Peter Thiel, once one of Donald Trump's major financial backers in the tech industry, said Thursday that even though he's not providing money to the Republican presumptive nominee's campaign this time around, he'd vote for him over President Joe Biden.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"If you hold a gun to my head, I'll vote for Trump," Thiel said in an interview on stage at the Aspen Ideas Festival. "I'm not going to give any money to his super PAC."

Thiel donated $1.25 million to Trump's campaign in 2016 at a time when the vast majority of tech money was going to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Thiel, best known for an early bet on Facebook and for co-founding Palantir, also spoke at the Republican National Convention that year and, after the election, helped organize a meeting between Trump and top execs at Amazon, Apple, Google, Tesla and several other giant tech companies.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, Thiel later soured on Trump and said last year that he wouldn't be funding any politician in the 2024 presidential campaign. That's after he spent $32 million on Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections with mixed results.

In Ohio, Trump's pick, Republican J.D. Vance, defended a GOP-held seat against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. But in Arizona, Republican Blake Masters failed in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

WATCH: Tech for Trump

Money Report

News 24 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Roaring Kitty, Nike flops, inflation on deck

News 2 hours ago

Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors assess Japan economic data and await U.S. inflation reading

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us