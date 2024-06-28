Peter Thiel says, ‘If you hold a gun to my head I'll vote for Trump' though he isn't backing campaign

Peter Thiel said he'd vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden but he won't provide money to the Republican presumptive nominee's super PAC.

Thiel was speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, Thiel was a major supporter and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Peter Thiel, once one of Donald Trump's major financial backers in the tech industry, said Thursday that even though he's not providing money to the Republican presumptive nominee's campaign this time around, he'd vote for him over President Joe Biden.

"If you hold a gun to my head, I'll vote for Trump," Thiel said in an interview on stage at the Aspen Ideas Festival. "I'm not going to give any money to his super PAC."

Thiel donated $1.25 million to Trump's campaign in 2016 at a time when the vast majority of tech money was going to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Thiel, best known for an early bet on Facebook and for co-founding Palantir, also spoke at the Republican National Convention that year and, after the election, helped organize a meeting between Trump and top execs at Amazon, Apple, Google, Tesla and several other giant tech companies.

However, Thiel later soured on Trump and said last year that he wouldn't be funding any politician in the 2024 presidential campaign. That's after he spent $32 million on Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections with mixed results.

In Ohio, Trump's pick, Republican J.D. Vance, defended a GOP-held seat against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. But in Arizona, Republican Blake Masters failed in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

