News

Person shot outside CIA headquarters by security guards

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

The seal of Central Intelligence Agency is seen in the lobby the headquarters building in Langley, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Kevin Wolf | AP
  • Security guards at CIA headquarters shot an individual early Thursday morning.
  • The non-fatal shooting on CIA property occurred hours after two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.
  • "There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told NBC.
Guards at CIA headquarters shot an individual early Thursday morning in what the agency called a "security incident," a person familiar with the matter told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell.

The non-fatal shooting on CIA property in Langley, Virginia, occurred hours after officials said two Israeli Embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.

There is no evidence that the two incidents are linked.

"There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson told CNBC.

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes.  Additional details will be made available as appropriate," the spokesperson said.

The CIA declined CNBC's requests for additional information.

Fairfax County Police told NBC that they responded around 4 a.m. ET to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard to help the CIA with traffic control following the latest shooting.

There are currently no road closures, the police department said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

