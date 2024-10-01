Money Report

PepsiCo to buy tortilla chip maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Siete Foods Tortilla Chips
Courtesy: Siete Foods
  • PepsiCo is buying Mexican American food company Siete Foods for $1.2 billion.
  • Siete's tortilla chips and other products are designed to meet dietary restrictions.
  • Packaged food companies are turning to deal-making to drive sales growth.

PepsiCo said Tuesday that it's buying Mexican American food company Siete Foods for $1.2 billion, marking the company's first food acquisition in roughly five years.

Like many food companies, Pepsi has been trying to shift its portfolio to include healthier options in recent years, usually through acquisitions. Recent additions include Bare Snacks, Health Warrior and PopCorners.

Soon that will also include Siete. Founder Veronica Garza started the company in 2014, when she began selling grain-free tortillas. Since then, its portfolio has grown to include tortilla chips, taco shells, salsas and seasonings, often designed to accommodate different dietary restrictions. Retailers like Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and CVS carry the company's products.

"We look forward to expanding our multicultural portfolio with these incredible products and even more consumers discovering and enjoying Siete," Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, assuming it receives regulatory approval.

Deal-making has picked up this year for packaged food companies, who are turning to acquisitions to drive sales growth as shoppers buy less of their products. In August, M&M's owner Mars announced it would purchase Pringles parent Kellanova in a deal valued at nearly $36 billion. This March, Campbell Soup completed its $2.7 billion acquisition of Rao's pasta sauce maker Sovos Brand.

