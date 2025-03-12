Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

People ‘underestimate' the importance of Chinese President Xi's entrepreneur meeting: Alibaba's Tsai

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Joe Tsai, Alibaba’s co-founder and chairman. 
Cnbc | Nbcuniversal | Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with entrepreneurs last month gave businesses confidence to make investments, Chairman of Alibaba Group Joe Tsai said at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE in Singapore on Wednesday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"People underestimate the importance of that meeting," he said. "What that meeting did to the entire entrepreneur sector, or ... the private business sector, is it gave private business people confidence to make investments in their business."

Last month, Xi held a closed-door symposium with some of the country's most prominent business leaders, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma, in a rare show of support for the sector.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us