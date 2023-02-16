Paramount+ Plans Price Increases as It Hits 56 Million Subscribers

Paramount Global said it added 9.9 million Paramount+ subscribers during the fourth quarter.

CEO Bob Bakish said to expect price increases for all of its Paramount+ plans in 2023.

The tough advertising market continued to weigh on earnings, as Paramount had warned, with fourth quarter revenue down 7%.

Paramount Global said it saw its streaming business grow during the fourth quarter, and announced plans to increase prices for Paramount+ this year.

The price increases will take effect when Paramount+ and Showtime combine later this year. CFO Naveen Chopra said Thursday the Paramount+ premium tier, which will include Showtime, will increase to $11.99 from $9.99, while its lower-priced tier, without Showtime content, will increase by $1 to $5.99.

The price increases and combination with Showtime will take place in the third quarter.

While the tough advertising market weighed on Paramount's earnings, as the company previously warned, the company's direct-to-consumer streaming business saw an increase of 4%. Advertising revenue fell 5%, a majority of which was attributed to the international market.

Overall, Paramount fourth quarter revenue declined 7% compared with last year, to roughly $5.9 billion, due to the drop in advertising.

