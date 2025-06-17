Pain management startup Sword Health expands into mental health, raises $40 million

Sword Health on Tuesday said it is expanding into mental health care.

The new solution, called Mind, uses a combination of AI, hardware and human mental health professionals to treat patients.

Sword also announced a $40 million funding round on Tuesday, led by General Catalyst, in a deal that values the company at $4 billion.

Sword Health, a startup focused on helping people deal with pain through digital services, is expanding into mental health and has raised additional capital to fuel its growth.

The 10-year-old company is introducing Mind, which uses a combination of artificial intelligence, hardware and human mental health professionals to treat patients with mild depression and anxiety. Sword said Mind will help users access care whenever they need it, rather than during sporadic, hourlong appointments.

"It's really a breakthrough in terms of how we address mental health, and this is only possible because we have AI," Sword CEO Virgílio Bento told CNBC in an interview.

Also on Tuesday, Sword announced a $40 million funding round, led by General Catalyst, in a deal that values the company at $4 billion. The fresh cash will support Sword's efforts to grow through acquisitions, as well as its global expansion and AI model development, the company said.

The round included participation from Khosla Ventures, Comcast Ventures and other firms. Sword had raised a total of more than $450 million as of September, according to PitchBook.

The financing lands as the digital health market shows signs of recovery following a difficult post-Covid stretch, when rising inflation, higher interest rates and a return to in-person activities led to a dramatic retreat in the industry.

Earlier this month, Omada Health, which offers virtual care programs to supports patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, held its Nasdaq debut, though the stock is trading below its initial public offering price. Weeks before that, digital physical therapy provider Hinge Health hit the New York Stock Exchange. The shares are trading a few dollars above their offer price.

Sword, which was founded in Portugal and is now based in New York, offers tools for digital physical therapy, pelvic health and movement health to help patients manage pain from home and avoid other treatments such as opioids and surgery. Patients can sign up for Sword if it's supported by their employer or their health plan.

Mind users will receive a wrist wearable called the "M-band" that can measure environmental and physiological signals such as heart rate, sleep and the lighting in a user's environment. Mind also includes access to an AI Care agent and human mental health professionals, who can deliver services such as traditional talk therapy.

Bento said a human is always involved with a patient's care, and that AI is not making clinical decisions.

For example, if a patient has an anxiety attack, Sword's AI will recognize that and could ask a clinician to approve some physical activity for later that day to help with recovery. The clinician would either approve the physical activity that the AI suggested, or override it and propose something else.

"You have an anxiety issue today, and the way you're going to manage is to talk about it one week from now? That just doesn't work," Bento said. "Mental health should be always on, where you have a problem now, and you can have immediate help in the moment."

Bento said Sword has some clients that have been on a waiting list for Mind, and the startup has been testing the offering with some of its design partners. He said early users have approved of Mind's personalized approach and convenience.

"We believe that it is really the future of how mental health is going to be delivered in the future, by us and by other companies," Bento said. "AI plays a very important role, but the use of AI — and I think this is very important — needs to be used in a very smart way."

Disclosure: Comcast, the parent of Comcast Ventures, is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC.

