Owning Cryptocurrency May Make You More Desirable on the Dating Scene, Study Finds

In the wake of the pandemic, singles are looking for a partner in good financial standing.

That doesn’t just mean having money in the bank. These days, it’s your investments in digital currencies that can set you apart.

With Valentine's Day approaching, single men and women are setting their sights on a partner who is not just financially stable but savvy, especially when it comes to digital currencies.

To that point, 33% of Americans said they would be more likely to go on a date with someone who mentioned crypto assets in their online dating profile.

Further, nearly three in four would be more interested in a second date with a person who paid the bill in bitcoin, according to a recent survey by eToro, a social investing platform. (The number of merchants accepting crypto as payment is near 100 million, according to Visa's recent earnings call.)

Other digital assets, like nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, are also desirable. Nearly 20% of singles would be more interested in you romantically if you set an NFT as your profile picture on a social platform or dating site, eToro found.

Cryptocurrency, and bitcoin in particular, surged into the mainstream in 2021.

Now, 16% of Americans said they personally have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrencies, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

For adults between the ages of 18 to 29, that number jumps to 31%, Pew found. Men are also about twice as likely as women to say they ever used a cryptocurrency — 22% compared to 10%.

As dating becomes increasingly digital, showing off your investments in these growth-oriented assets can help differentiate you.

However, holding this volatile asset may not be for everyone. After bitcoin hit an all-time high last November, the entire crypto market has shed more than $1 trillion in value.

Still, many experts say the currency has lots of room to grow this year, which makes it a worthwhile investment, regardless of whether it gets you a date.

