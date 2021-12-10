Oracle Shares Rocket 17% on Strong Earnings and Outlook

Shares of Oracle rose on Friday after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2022.

Oracle reported a net loss for the quarter of $1.25 billion, however, due to a payment tied to a long-running dispute over its former CEO's employment.

Shares of Oracle rose about 17% in morning trading Friday after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst estimates for the second quarter of 2022.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Oracle stock is on track for its best day since March 2020. The spike is set to add roughly $42 billion to its market cap, bringing it to about $284 billion.

The company reported $1.21 per share, adjusted in earnings, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv. It also brought in $10.36 billion for the quarter in revenue, beating estimates of $10.21 billion.

Wall Street liked Oracle's cloud strategy.

Deutsche Bank on Friday upgraded Oracle to a buy rating and raised its price target from $110 to $120. "Oracle reported its cleanest quarter in several years, beating on all the right metrics and guiding above expectations for the remainder of FY22," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note to investors. "While strong validation of Oracle's strategy, it also appears we are finally seeing an ongoing positive mix shift drive a meaningful inflection in the financials."

"Despite a valuation multiple the ORCL stock hasn't seen in nearly 15 years, we have believed the next leg up would be driven by confidence in OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) as a credible player in the broader public cloud market," the Deutsche Bank analysts added.

Piper Sandler and Stifel Nicolaus also raised price targets but maintained the equivalent of a hold rating.

Oracle reported a net loss for the quarter of $1.25 billion, however, compared to net income of $2.44 billion it reported in the year-ago quarter. That was due to a payment resulting from a judgement in a long-running dispute related to former CEO Mark Hurd's arrival at the company in 2010 from HP. Hurd died in 2019.

Oracle reported guidance for the fiscal third quarter that fell at the midpoint of Wall Street expectations, at an adjusted $1.16 per share. It also expects revenue to of $10.56 billion, implying about 5% revenue growth, on the high-end of analysts' estimated range.

-CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: The California tech exodus: How big is it and what can be done to reverse it?