Oracle shares slide as revenue misses estimates

Oracle's revenue came up short in three operating segments.

The stock tumbled in after-hours trading.

Oracle shares dropped more than 9% in extended trading Monday after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Here's how the company did, compared with consensus estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.34, adjusted vs. $1.32 expected

$1.34, adjusted vs. $1.32 expected Revenue: $12.94 billion vs. $13.05 billion expected

Revenue grew 5% year over year in the quarter, which ended Nov. 30, according to a statement. Net income increased 44% to $2.5 billion, or 89 cents per share, from $1.74 billion, or 63 cents a share, a year ago.

Oracle's revenue from cloud services and license support totaled $9.64 billion, up 12% and below the StreetAccount consensus of $9.71 billion.

Revenue from cloud and on-premises licenses fell 18% to $1.18 billion, slightly lower than the $1.21 billion StreetAccount consensus.

Services revenue, at $1.37 billion, also missed consensus, which was $1.40 billion.

Oracle said cloud infrastructure revenue reached $1.6 billion during the period, up 52%. Clients included Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, Halliburton and Samsung.

During the quarter, Oracle said it had picked up cloud business from larger rival Microsoft and announced that its database software will be available on Microsoft's Azure public cloud. The company will turn on 20 data centers connected with Azure in the next few months, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said in the statement.

Also in the quarter, Oracle's NetSuite division bought Australian company Next Technik, which makes field service software, for undisclosed terms.

Oracle shares are up about 41% so far this year, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained 20% during the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

