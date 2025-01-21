Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Oracle shares jump 6% on involvement in AI infrastructure initiative that Trump will announce

By Jordan Novet,CNBC and Seema Mody,CNBC

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, center, watches Andy Murray of Great Britain against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their third round match on Day 9 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on October 12, 2021 in Indian Wells, California.
Clive Brunskill | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • Oracle will be involved in a joint venture for artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S. that President Trump will announce, CNBC has confirmed.
  • One of Oracle's major customer wins last year was OpenAI, which needs graphics processing units to train and run artificial intelligence models.

Oracle shares jumped 6% on Tuesday on reports that the software maker is involved in a joint venture with OpenAI and SoftBank to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the U.S.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday, will announce the plans, CNBC has confirmed. CBS News was first to report on the deal. The plans call for $100 billion initially and as much as $500 billion over four years.

Oracle shares soared 58% in 2024, their best performance since 1999, boosting co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison's net worth by over $75 billion. Ellison has connections to the White House, having hosted a fundraiser for Trump in 2020 and allied himself with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who appeared at Trump's inauguration on Monday after advising him for months.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Oracle is also the cloud infrastructure provider for TikTok, which went dark over the weekend in response to a law passed by Congress and signed by former President Joe Biden. TikTok said it was restoring service to U.S. users starting Sunday night.

Last year Oracle picked up cloud business from artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, which needs large numbers of Nvidia graphics processing units to train and run AI models for its ChatGPT assistant and other products.

WATCH: Oracle and C3.ai both came into their earnings reports hot, says Jim Cramer

Money Report

News 20 mins ago

Trump meme coin gives greenlight for crypto industry to return to days of new tokens and NFT bubble

News 42 mins ago

Trump's SEC launching ‘crypto task force' to develop clear regulations for industry

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us