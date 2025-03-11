Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Ontario's Ford suspends U.S. electric surcharge, says Lutnick agrees to trade talks

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a campaign stop at Walker Construction in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 31, 2025.
Carlos Osorio | Reuters
  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was temporarily suspending his province's planned 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the United States.
  • Ford said U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to renewed trade talks.
  • The premier spoke hours after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated an already hot trade war by saying he would raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said he was temporarily suspending his province's planned 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the United States after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to renewed trade talks.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Ford said that he and Lutnick "had a productive conversation about the economic relationship between the United States and Canada" earlier Tuesday.

"We have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail," Ford told reporters, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated an already hot trade war by saying he would raise tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump announced those heightened tariffs on the heels of Ford saying he would impose the surcharge on electricity imports.

He said Lutnick agreed to meet with Ford and the U.S. trade representative in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss a renewed United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trump has said he will impose tariffs of 25% on goods imported from Canada beginning April 2.

Money Report

News 18 mins ago

‘Volatility is part of the game': What financial advisors are telling investors about market turmoil

News 41 mins ago

NTSB calls for permanent helicopter flight restrictions around Washington airport after fatal collision

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us