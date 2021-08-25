Money Report

OnlyFans Says It Will No Longer Ban Porn in Stunning U-Turn After User Backlash

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images
  • OnlyFans says it has "secured assurances necessary" to continue allowing sexually explicit content.
  • The company last week announced plans to ban porn from Oct. 1, citing pressure from banks.
  • The decision drew condemnation from sex workers, who largely helped fuel the platform's success.

LONDON — OnlyFans said Wednesday it has "suspended" plans to ban pornography, in a stunning U-turn that came after fierce backlash from its users.

The online subscription platform said it secured the "assurances" required to continue allowing sexually explicit content. The London-based firm last week announced plans to prohibit porn from Oct. 1, citing pressure from its banking partners.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," OnlyFans said in a tweet Wednesday.

"We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change."

"OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators," the firm added. "An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly."

OnlyFans' decision to block sexually explicit posts drew swift condemnation from sex workers, who were in large part responsible for the platform's success. The site lets adult performers sell "not safe for work" content for a subscription fee.

