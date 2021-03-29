Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Online Payments Company Paysafe Going Public in SPAC Merger Tuesday, Bill Foley Says

By Tyler Clifford, CNBC

Ethan Miller | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp, a special purpose acquisition company set up by businessman Bill Foley, is set to close on its blank-check merger with London-based payments company Paysafe
  • "Paysafe … is ubiquitous. It's just everywhere in terms of the gaming world and digital wallets, e-cash solutions," Foley told CNBC, announcing that Paysafe will begin trading on the NYSE Tuesday.
  • Foley wants Paysafe to become the "preeminent i-gaming leader" in North America.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

London-based online payments company Paysafe is set to begin trading on U.S. public markets after merging with blank-check company Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp, billionaire business and sports executive Bill Foley told CNBC Monday.

Money Report

United States 7 mins ago

Myanmar Is on the Brink of Becoming a ‘Failed State,' Says Expert From Think Tank

Markets 7 mins ago

Japan Stocks Set for Mixed Start; Dow Closes at New Record Overnight

Foley, who set up the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced in December that it was targeting Paysafe in a deal valuing the firm at about $9 billion, including debt.

"Paysafe … is ubiquitous. It's just everywhere in terms of the gaming world and digital wallets, e-cash solutions," he said in a "Mad Money" interview. "We'll actually go public tomorrow as we start trading on the New York Stock Exchange."

Foley is the chairman of Fidelity National Financial and the majority owner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Paysafe, which includes brands such as Income Access, Paysafecard, Skrill and Neteller, is backed by Blackstone and CVC. Companies use Paysafe products to handle credit card, cash and direct-debit transactions digitally. Prepaid cards and digital wallets are other offerings.

Foley, whose SPAC in August raised $1.47 billion, said the company is making plans to penetrate the domestic gaming market, including brick-and-mortar businesses and helping casinos go cashless. Paysafe's business is primarily done internationally, he said.

The North American gaming market also presents an opportunity as the company hopes to become the "preeminent i-gaming leader" on the continent.

"I'm excited about Paysafe. It's really a great company," Foley said. "We're pretty far along with a couple of different ideas that we've been working on concurrently with taking Paysafe public."

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II moved 5.77% higher Monday to $15.39, giving it a valuation of roughly $2.8 billion at the close.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Businesse-commerce
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us