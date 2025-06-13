Money Report

Oil prices jump more than 7% after Israel launches unilateral airstrikes against Iran

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2025. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader.
Office Of The Iranian Supreme Le | Via Reuters

Crude oil futures jumped more than 7% Thursday evening after Israel launched airstrikes against Iran without U.S. support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose $5.22, or 7.67%, to $73.26 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent jumped $5.01, or 7.02%, to $74.23 per barrel.

Israel launched a "targeted military operation" against Iran, hitting its nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address. Israel hit Iran's main enrichment site at Natanz, its leading nuclear scientists and its ballistic missile program, Netanyahu said.

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made clear that Israel had taken "unilateral action against Iran" without U.S. support. Rubio warned Iran against targeting U.S. interests.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in anticipation of Iran launching a missile and drone attack in retaliation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

