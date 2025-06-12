Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Oil prices fall 2% as traders watch Israel-Iran conflict

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. Picture taken May 21, 2018.
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters

Crude oil futures fell about 2% on Thursday as traders monitored tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down $1.38, or 2.02%, to $66.77 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent fell $1.35, or 1.93%, to $68.42 per barrel.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Israel is considering taking military action against Iran without U.S. support in the coming days, five people with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

Oil prices jumped more than 4% in the previous session after the State Department said it was preparing to evacuate non-essential personnel from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us