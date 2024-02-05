Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil market will face supply shortage by end of 2025, Occidental CEO says

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Ryan Lim | Afp | Getty Images
  • The oil market will face a supply shortage by the end of 2025 because the world is not replacing crude reserves fast enough, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said.
  • About 97% of the oil produced today was discovered in the 20th century, she told CNBC.
  • The world has replaced less than 50% of the crude produced over the last decade, she said.
  • "We're in a situation now where in a couple of years' time we're going to be very short on supply," Hollub said.

The oil market will face a supply shortage by the end of 2025 as the world fails to replace current crude reserves fast enough, Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub told CNBC on Monday.

About 97% of the oil produced today was discovered in the 20th century, she said. The world has replaced less than 50% of the crude produced over the last decade, Hollub added.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We're in a situation now where in a couple of years' time we're going to be very short on supply," she told CNBC's Tyler Mathisen at the Smead Investor Oasis Conference in Phoenix.

For now, the market is oversupplied, which has held oil prices down despite the current conflict in the Middle East, Hollub said. The U.S., Brazil, Canada and Guyana have pumped record amounts of oil as demand slows amid a faltering economy in China.

But the supply and demand outlook will flip by the end of 2025, Hollub said.

Money Report

10 mins ago

Taylor Swift Eras Tour film to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 15

news 19 mins ago

PayPal issues disappointing guidance even as fourth-quarter earnings top estimates

"The market is out of balance right now, but again, this is a short-term demand issue," Hollub said. "But it's going to be a long-term supply issue," she said.

OPEC is forecasting global oil demand will grow by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2025 on a solid economy in China, outstripping crude production growth of 1.3 million barrels per day outside the cartel. The forecast implies a supply deficit unless OPEC ditches current production cuts and boosts its own output.

West Texas Intermediate and Brent futures finished out 2023 more than 10% lower as record production in the U.S. and a weakening economy in China weighed on prices.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark are up more than 1% so far this year with WTI on Monday settling at $72.78 a barrel and Brent at $77.99 a barrel.

Hollub told CNBC in December that Occidental expects WTI to average around $80 in 2024.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us