Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Oil major BP to cut thousands of jobs in cost-saving drive

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

British oil and gasoline company BP (British Petroleum) signage is being pictured in Warsaw, Poland, on July 29, 2024.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • "Today, we have today told staff across bp that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4700 bp roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year," BP said in a statement.
  • The company added it is also reducing contractor numbers by 3,000.
  • BP has underperformed its European rivals of late as energy market participants continue to question the firm's investment case.

British oil major BP on Thursday said it is planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of a major cost-reduction exercise.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"Today, we have today told staff across bp that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4700 bp roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year," BP said in a statement.

"We are also reducing our contractor numbers by 3000," the company said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The measures, which were designed to lower costs, come after BP CEO Murray Auchincloss said last year that the company intends to deliver at least $2 billion of cash savings by the end of 2026.

BP's workforce currently stands at around 87,800.

Shares of the company traded 1.4% higher on Thursday morning.

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

Treasury yields rise slightly as investors mull over latest economic data

News 29 mins ago

Target says its holiday sales were better than expected — but its profits weren't

Strategy in focus

BP has underperformed its European rivals of late as energy market participants continue to question the firm's investment case.

In a trading update published Tuesday, BP said weaker refinery margins and turnaround activity will deliver a $100 million to $300 million blow to its fourth-quarter profit, while further declines are expected in oil production.

The energy firm is scheduled to report quarterly and full-year earnings on Feb. 11.

BP said in the same update that it had postponed an event for investors next month so that its chief executive can fully recuperate from a "planned medical procedure." Auchincloss was said to be "recovering well" from the procedure, which had not been previously disclosed.

The capital markets event, which had previously been scheduled to take place in New York on Feb. 11, will now take place in London on Feb. 26.

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us