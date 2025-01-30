Oil giant Shell raises dividend despite larger-than-expected drop in full-year profit

Shell posted adjusted earnings of $23.72 billion for the full-year 2024, compared to annual profit of $28.25 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected Shell's full-year 2024 net profit to come in at $24.71 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

Shell announced a 4% increase in dividend per share and another share buyback program of $3.5 billion, which is expected to be completed over the next three months.

British oil giant Shell on Thursday reported a significant drop in annual profit, citing higher exploration write-offs, lower trading margins and weaker crude prices over the final three months of the year.

The energy major posted weaker-than-anticipated adjusted earnings of $3.66 billion for the final quarter of 2024.

Shell announced a 4% increase in dividend per share and launched another share buyback program of $3.5 billion, which is expected to be completed over the next three months.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, Shell CEO Wael Sawan described 2024 as a "very strong year," one which gave the company a platform "to do everything we said we were going to do."

Asked whether it was time for Shell to move its listing from London to New York to close the valuation gap on its U.S. peers, Sawan said the firm was "always reviewing headquarter listings and the like."

However, "there is no live discussion at the moment on this in Shell because our number one priority is to make sure that we unlock the full potential of this company," Sawan noted.

The world's top oil and gas companies have seen profits fall from record levels in 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted international benchmark Brent crude to jump to nearly $140 a barrel.

Oil prices have since cooled amid faltering global demand, with Brent crude futures averaging $80 a barrel in 2024. That was about $2 a barrel less than the previous year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In a trading update on Jan. 8, Shell trimmed its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production outlook for the final three months of 2024 and warned that trading results for its chemicals and oil products division were expected to be "significantly lower" on a quarterly basis.

Shares of the London-listed company are up around 4.8% year-to-date.

'First sprint'

Shell's full-year results come as the company enters the final stretch of its so-called "first sprint." The strategy, which was launched in 2023 and runs to the end of this year, aims to close the valuation gap with U.S. peers by boosting the major's profitability.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan has prioritized the firm's more profitable oil and gas operations as part of this shift, while cutting spending on areas such as offshore wind and hydrogen and withdrawing from power markets in Europe and China.

Like other oil and gas majors, Shell has watered down climate targets and green investments in recent years. The company, however, has said it remains committed to becoming a net-zero energy business by 2050.

U.S oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron are both scheduled to report earnings on Friday, while European peers TotalEnergies and BP are set to follow suit on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, respectively.