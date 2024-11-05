Money Report

Oil giant Saudi Aramco posts 15% drop in third-quarter profit but maintains dividend

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal
Ahmed Jadallah | Reuters

Saudi state oil giant Aramco reported a 15.4% drop in net profit in the third-quarter on the back of "lower crude oil prices and weakening refining margins," but maintained a 31.05 billion dividend.

The company reported net income of $27.56 billion in the July-September period. The figure tops a company-provided estimate of $26.9 billion, as reported by Reuters.

The oil firm said its year-on-year decline was partly offset by a "reduction in selling, administrative and general expenses primarily driven by a gain from derivative instruments, and a decrease in production royalties largely reflecting lower crude oil prices and a lower average effective royalty rate compared to the same quarter last year."

Aramco's dividend includes a base payout of $20.3 billion and a performance-linked one of $10.8 billion.

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) came in at $51.45 billion in the third quarter, down 17% year-on-year. Aramco's capital expenditure guidance was brought up 20% to $13.23 billion.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

