Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

NXP Semi shares sink on tariff concerns, CEO Kurt Sievers to step down

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Kurt Sievers, CEO of NXP Semiconductors, during the Federation of German Industries conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 19, 2023.
Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • NXP Semiconductors shares fell after the chip company announced CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings.
  • Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.
  • The chip company said it is facing "a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs."

NXP Semiconductors fell about 7% on Monday after the chip company announced CEO Kurt Sievers would step down and released first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.

Here's how the company did, versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • Earnings per share: $2.64 adjusted vs. $2.58 expected
  • Revenue: $2.84 billion vs. $2.83 billion expected

While the company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines, Sievers cited a "challenging set of market conditions" looking forward.

"We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," Sievers said in an earnings release.

Money Report

News 14 mins ago

S&P 500 futures inch lower after broad index notches fifth straight winning day: Live updates

News 32 mins ago

Trump administration targets Harvard Law Review with investigation of race-based discrimination

Sales in NXP's first quarter declined 9% year over year.

The company posted $1.67 billion in auto sales during the first quarter, trailing analysts' estimates of $1.69 billion.

NXP Semiconductors said second-quarter sales would come in at a midpoint of $2.9 billion, ahead of the $2.87 billion that analysts were projecting. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $2.66, in line with analysts' estimates.

The company logged first-quarter net income of $490 million, which was a 23% year-to-year drop from $639 million.

NXP Semiconductors' net income per share was $1.92 compared to $2.47 during the same time a year ago, a drop of 22%.

The company said Sievers' retirement was a "personal decision" and there were no issues with the board or performance of the company.

WATCH: Uncertainty from Big Tech is fine right now

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us