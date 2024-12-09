Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Nvidia shares drop after China opens investigation over possible violation of antimonopoly law

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

NVIDIA founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang speaks about the future of artificial intelligence and its effect on energy consumption and production at the Bipartisan Policy Center on September 27, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares were under pressure Monday after a Chinese regulator said it was investigating the chipmaker over possible violations to the country's antimonopoly law.
  • The State Administration for Market Regulation opened an investigation into the chipmaker in relation to acquisition of Mellanox, the Chinese government said Monday.
  • The U.S. has blocked Nvidia and other key semiconductors from selling their most advanced AI chips to China in an effort to limit the country from strengthening its military.

Nvidia shares were under pressure Monday after a Chinese regulator said it was investigating the chipmaker over possible violations to the country's antimonopoly law.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Shares slipped about 2% before the bell.

The State Administration for Market Regulation opened an investigation into the chipmaker in relation to acquisition of Mellanox, the Chinese government said Monday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"In recent days, due to Nvidia's suspected violation of China's anti-monopoly law and the State Administration for Market Regulation's restrictive conditions around Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox shares ... the State Administration for Market Regulation is opening a probe into Nvidia in accordance with law," according to a statement translated by CNBC.

The news comes as competition heats up between the U.S. and China over chipmaking capabilities, with the Biden administration last week announcing a final slew of curbs targeting semiconductor toolmakers.

The U.S. has amped up restrictions on chip sales to the second-largest economy in recent years, barring Nvidia and other key semiconductors from selling their most advanced AI chips in an effort to limit the country from strengthening its military.

Money Report

News 20 mins ago

India appoints Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new central bank governor

News 49 mins ago

Ant Group gets new CEO as billionaire founder Jack Ma talks up AI in rare appearance

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us