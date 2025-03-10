Nvidia down 30% from high as tech-led sell-off hits ‘Magnificent Seven'

Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.

The leading chipmaker slumped 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector.

Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks over the past week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more than 4%.

Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.

The leading chipmaker slumped about 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector. The popular artificial intelligence stock has shed about a fifth of its market cap since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The stock hit an intraday high of $153.13 on Jan. 7.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks, including Nvidia, over the past week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 4%. The Nasdaq traded at a six-month low on Monday.

Many technology companies rely on parts and manufacturing overseas and new levies could push up prices. That has also sparked worries of a U.S. recession, which Trump did not rule out over the weekend.

Tesla led the declines among the "Magnificent Seven" names, plummeting more than 13%. The Elon Musk-backed electric vehicle company has plunged more than 20% over the past week and shed nearly half its value since Trump took office in January. The stock is also coming off its longest weekly losing streak in history as a public company.

Apple, Alphabet and Meta Platforms dropped more than 5% on Monday, while Microsoft and Amazon fell at least3% each. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund fell more than 4%, entering correction territory. Shares are more than13% off their high.

Semiconductors have also felt the pain, with the sector a primary target of new tariffs. Last week, Trump announced an additional $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and called the company the "most powerful" in the world.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has plunged 3% over the past week and is down more than 16% since the inauguration. Heavy selling rattled the sector again Monday, with the ETF last down roughly 5%. Marvell Technology shed 9%, while Broadcom, ASML Holding and Micron Technology slumped more than 6% each.