Nutritionist from Japan: The food I love eating every day—and that robust 90-year-olds in my life swear by

The oceans in and around Japan are believed to contain roughly 1,500 kinds of seaweed, which have long been a staple of Japanese cuisine. Depending on the region and the climate, you can find many different tastes and textures.

I'm a nutritionist from Nara, Japan, and seaweed is one of the most nostalgic foods for me. Ever since I was small, I've eaten it every day.

My late mom was a big fan of it. In addition to being a tasty and versatile ingredient in many dishes, she said that seaweed helped keep her hair healthy and strong. My grandfather always had some chewy kombu candy on hand, and he would give it to me as a treat whenever I saw him.

The most lively and robust elders in my life, my 99-year-old aunt (she will be 100 in January!) and my in-laws who are 95 and 88, swear by a daily bowl of miso soup with wakame seaweed.

My very first cooking instructor still teaches at 86. The majority of her recipes include some type of seaweed.

At any given time, I will have, at a minimum, my top priority six seaweeds in my pantry: kombu, wakame, nori, hijiki, kanten and aonori. Bonus points if I can get some red tosaka seaweed.

Seaweed is a food that I will happily eat throughout my life. Here's why:

1. It is a hassle-free ingredient

When I first moved to the US in 1994, like tofu and matcha, seaweed was hard to come by. Our luggage was filled with dried kombu or wakame whenever we returned from visiting Japan. Now, I can find everything I need at a local Asian market or even Whole Foods.

Seaweed is convenient and easy to add to so many daily dishes. Most are shelf stable, often requiring little or no preparation.

I just need to soak it for about 10 minutes, wipe with a paper towel, wrap (for hand rolled sushi, for example), or sprinkle some flakes in. It has a delicious umami flavor, and it enhances other ingredients without needing to add extra salt, sweetener, or fat.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

2. It is rich in nutrients

Though it varies by type of seaweed, the plant has been found to be high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help with digestion, weight management and overall gut health.

Seaweed has iron, iodine, potassium, calcium, magnesium and polyphenols — naturally occurring compounds in plants that can help fight inflammation and illness, and manage blood sugar levels.

It contains all 9 amino acids, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The latter in particular is helpful for boosting hearth health and cell growth. Seaweed is another source of plant-based protein.

3. It is environmentally friendly

Seaweed is quite sustainable. It requires little or no land, fuel or pesticide usage to grow, it naturally occurs in oceans, and it can help reduce carbon emissions.

It is great for making vegan and kosher safe dishes for my family and friends. For example, if I wanted to substitute gelatin in my cooking, I'll use kanten seaweed to make savory and sweet vegan jello with azuki (red bean) paste, citrus fruits, pumpkin, edamame and cucumber.

Photo: Michiko Tomioka

4. I use it in just about everything

I make my signature healthy miso soup with dashi broth, dried shiitake mushrooms, tofu, seasonal veggies, kombu and wakame seaweed.

Hijiki and arame seaweed are the star ingredients in my ohitashi (steamed vegetable salad). When I boil dry noodles, I will always add wakame or hijiki at the end, before I drain the pot.

My typical breakfast is seaweed wrapped multi-grain rice, natto (fermented soybeans), nukazuke (pickled vegetables) topped with nori seaweed flakes. Every time, I say out loud, "Oishi, arigato," which means, "So delicious, thank you very much!" It makes the experience so much richer.

I cannot tell you how many rice balls with kombu and nori I have made for my son and his tennis teammates when he was growing up. One of my signature dishes for my family and community is a cucumber, wakame and tosaka salad with miso vinegar dressing and natto on top.

Eating seaweed makes me feel healthier and transports me to an ocean haven. That is why I love eating it everyday.

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN, is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised in Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

