Nucor CEO talks steel oversupply, says ‘we've got to continue to advocate' for the industry

CEO of steelmaker Nucor Leon Topalian told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday about steel oversupply, stressing the importance of advocating for legislation that prevents steel dumping.

"We've got to continue to advocate. The oversupply in the world, particularly out of China is significant," he said.

Leon Topalian, CEO of steelmaker Nucor told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday that oversupply continues to be an issue for the industry, stressing the importance of advocating for legislation that prevents steel dumping.

"We've got to continue to advocate. The oversupply in the world, particularly out of China is significant," he said.

It's been five years since the the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports, targeting foreign countries dumping steel into the U.S. market. Dumping refers to a practice in which a country exports certain products to other countries at a significantly lower price than those countries' home markets.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Topalian praised the Biden administration, specifically Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo as well as Trade Representative Katherine Tai, for their grasp of the issue.

"Their leadership and understanding this industry and not protecting free trade, but fair trade, because it's not just cheap steel, it's illegally subsidized and dumped steel that really harms this nation."

Ahead of earnings, Nucor preannounced lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter last week, which sent its stock down 6% in a single session. Topalian said the company expected the second half of the year to be "softer" than the first.

"While there are some headwinds, I couldn't be more excited about our future and how we're positioned," he said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com