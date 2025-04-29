Money Report

Novartis posts better-than-expected first-quarter sales, raises full-year guidance

By Karen Gilchrist, CNBC

General view of the Swiss pharmaceutical and drug company Novartis AG headquarters on April 11, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.
Sedat Suna | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis on Tuesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and raised its full-year guidance.

Net sales were up 15% on a constant currency basis to $13.2 billion, compared to the $13.12 billion estimated by analysts in an LSEG poll.

Quarterly adjusted core operating income rose 27% to $5.58 billion versus the $5.07 billion expected.

Novartis also raised its full-year guidance for 2025, forecasting net sales to grow by high single digits and core operating income to increase by low double-digits.

The results come as the global pharmaceutical industry waits with bated breath for anticipated U.S. tariffs after the President Donald Trump's administration launched an investigation into the sector earlier this month.

Pharmaceuticals have hereto been exempt from sweeping import duties, but Trump warned in March that targeted pharma levies would come in the "very near future."

The prospect of hefty duties has fueled an uptick in U.S. investment by European pharmaceutical firms as they seek to retain access to the lucrative market and streamline domestic production.

Novartis announced earlier this month that it would invest $23 billion to build and expand 10 facilities in the U.S. over the next five years, which it said would ensure all key Novartis medicines for U.S. patients will be made domestically.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, who has long been bullish on his firm's growth in the U.S. market, said at the time that tariffs were a consideration but not the driving factor in the firm's decision.

The move was followed last week by Swiss pharma firm Roche which pledged to invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years and create more than 12,000 jobs.

Meantime, U.S. firms Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly have also recently announced sizable new investments in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

