Nio, BYD and Other Chinese EV Stocks Fall Sharply Amid Sell-Off

Shares of many U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including EV makers BYD, Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, opened the week sharply lower.

With China's president, Xi Jinping, now set for a third term and further restrictions likely, investors are souring on non-state-owned Chinese companies.

U.S.-traded shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers were among those hit by a dramatic sell-off Monday, as investors soured on non-state-run Chinese companies following a weekend of dramatic political developments in China.

Shares of Li Auto were down 21%, Nio's were down 20%, and Xpeng Motors' plunged 15% in late-morning trading in New York, while shares of larger BYD were down about 9%. Other prominent Chinese companies including Alibaba and Tencent Music Entertainment suffered similarly dramatic declines.

The selloff followed a weekend in which President Xi Jinping appeared poised for an unprecedented third term as China's leader after naming a series of loyalists to the Politburo standing committee, the inner circle of power in China's ruling Communist Party.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Under Xi's leadership, China's government has increased restrictions on speech and movement and tightened regulations on technology companies. Analysts see further restrictions ahead, with Bernstein's Mark Schilsky writing in a Monday morning note that Chinese stocks are now "uninvestable."

Xpeng separately on Monday debuted a new version of its advanced driver-assist system, called XNGP. The new system, a direct rival to Tesla's Autopilot, allows for limited hands-free driving in some urban environments as well as on highways.