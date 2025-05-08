Nintendo forecasts sales of 15 million Switch 2 consoles as it gears up for launch

In its first sales forecast, Nintendo said it expects to sell 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the fiscal year ending March 2026. The new console is due to go on sale in June.

Revenue and profit plunged in the fourth quarter, the Japanese video game company said, although this was largely expected as Nintendo fans await the Switch 2 launch.

The Switch 2 will start at $449.99 in the U.S. and has improved features compared with its predecessor.

It is the first forecast for sales from the Japanese gaming giant since it announced the successor to its successful Switch device, which is due to go on sale in June.

Nintendo also reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year. Here's how Nintendo did in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Mar. 31 versus LSEG estimates:

: 208.7 billion Japanese yen ($1.45 billion), compared with 216.16 billion yen expected. Net profit: 41.6 billion yen, versus 33.91 billion yen expected.

Revenue fell 24.7% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, while profit plunged nearly 50%. This was largely expected as Nintendo fans await the Switch 2 and hold off on buying the current console.

Earlier this year Nintendo slashed its forecast for sales of the Switch to 11 million units for the year ended Mar. 31. Nintendo on Thursday said it sold 10.8 million units of the Switch in the year, just shy of its own forecast and down 31% year-on-year.

Tariffs in focus

Investors are also focused on Nintendo's forecast for the fiscal year. The company expects net sales of 1.9 trillion yen, a 63% year-on-year rise but just short of LSEG estimates of 2 trillion yen. It expects net profit to jump 7.6% to 300 billion yen, below LSEG estimates of 388.8 billion yen.

However, Nintendo noted that all of its forecasts are based on U.S. tariff rates effective Apr. 10 — following a pause in U.S. President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs for many countries.

Nintendo in April delayed pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. after the initial announcement of Trump's sweeping tariffs on countries around the world. Nintendo's consoles are manufactured in Vietnam, which faces duties of 46% once the pause lifts.

Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa said on Thursday that if additional tariffs are imposed and prices of its goods need to be adjusted, demand in the U.S. may decrease, Reuters reported. Duties could hit profit to the tune of tens of billions of yen, Furukawa added, according to the report.

Switch 2 fuels stock rally

Investors are now focused on how the successor to the console, the Switch 2, will perform following its launch. The Switch 2 will start at $449.99 in the U.S. and has improved features compared with its predecessor.

As well as the 15 million unit sales forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2026, Nintendo said it expects to sell 45 million units of software during that same time period.

Games are important for the success of any console and Nintendo said the Switch 2 will launch with two titles — "Mario Kart World" and "Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour." There will also be Switch 2 versions of existing games such as "Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Nintendo is leaning on its popular characters such as Mario and Zelda to boost the appeal of the Switch 2.

Nintendo first launched the original Switch in 2017 and it has become the Japanese gaming giant's second-best-selling console ever with over 150 million units sold. The firm managed to extend the life of the hardware thanks to hit games involving characters like Super Mario, franchises such as Pokemon and the expansion of its intellectual property into films.

Investors are hopeful the company can continue to ride its wave of popularity with shares up around 30% this year and 64% over the past 12 months.