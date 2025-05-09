Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Newark air traffic controllers lost contact with planes again in overnight outage

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A man stands outside Terminal C with the airport control tower in the background at Newark Liberty International Airport, on May 6, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
Andres Kudacki | Getty Images
  • Air traffic controllers who guide planes in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport again lost contact with planes.
  • The outage lasted about 90 seconds overnight Friday, when far fewer planes are flying, the FAA said.
  • The incident comes a day after the Trump administration announced plans to overhaul aging air traffic controller technology.

Air traffic controllers who guide planes in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport lost radar and communication with aircraft before dawn on Friday in another 90-second outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said, hours after the Trump administration unveiled a plan to overhaul the aging technology that keeps U.S. airspace space safe.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The outage occurred at about 3:55 a.m. ET, the FAA said. There are far fewer aircraft flying overnight, so disruptions were minimal compared with a similar outage on the afternoon of April 28, which snarled air travel for days.

Several controllers took leave because of the stress of that April incident, the FAA said. That exacerbated low staffing levels at the Philadelphia facility tasked with guiding planes in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, forcing the FAA to slow traffic in and out of the airport.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Like in the April incident, Friday's outage left controllers unable to communicate with aircraft and their radar screens dark.

Airlines and labor groups said in February that the U.S. urgently needs billions of dollars in emergency funding from Congress for improvements to air traffic control, which has faced both staffing shortfalls and outdated equipment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us