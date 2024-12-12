Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

New Jersey drones don't appear to pose national security or public safety threat, FBI says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a press conference in Newark, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP
  • The FBI and Department of Homeland Security they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."
  • The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.
  • Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.
  • "It appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the FBI and DHS said in a statement.
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.
Source: MSNBC
Unidentified drone in New Jersey.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that they had seen "no evidence" that mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and adjacent areas in recent weeks "pose a national security or public safety threat."

The agencies also said they had no evidence of a "foreign nexus" to the drones.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully," the agencies said in a statement.

"There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted air space," the agencies said.

Money Report

News 13 mins ago

Broadcom beats on profit, says AI revenue more than tripled this year

News 45 mins ago

Sports super agent Scott Boras says Juan Soto's Mets contract wasn't just about the money

The FBI has been investigating reports of what could be dozens of drones operating at night, most of which are larger than the ones that hobbyists use.

Sightings have occurred over the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump, as well as near a military research facility.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us