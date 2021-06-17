Never Take the First Offer. Here's How This Coach Helped Job Seekers Negotiate More Than $500,000 in Extra Salary Before Even Getting Hired

It may seem counterintuitive to haggle over salary with a potential employer, but that is exactly what companies are expecting.

Many hiring managers will give you a salary offer below their budget, because they are anticipating you will counter with a higher number, according to Tori Dunlap, founder of the woman-focused financial education company Her First 100K.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is exactly why you should be prepared to ask for more money before signing any contracts, Dunlap said.

Check out this video to see the other two pieces of advice Dunlap has for job seekers.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.