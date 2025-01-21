Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Netflix to hike prices on standard and ad-supported streaming plans

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

The word “Netflix” shines brightly at the presentation of the new season (3) of the Netflix series “Bridgerton” in the Flora.
Rolf Vennenbernd | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • Netflix is increasing the cost of its streaming plans in the U.S., including the cheaper, ad-supported tier.
  • The company said it will also hike most of its membership plans in Canada, Portugal and Argentina.
  • The company reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Netflix is hiking the price of most of its U.S. plans.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that its standard plan without commercials will increase from $15.49 a month to $17.99. Its cheaper, ad-supported plan, which was more recently introduced to attract more subscribers, will increase from $6.99 per month to $7.99.

In addition, the monthly cost of Netflix's premium plan will increase from $22.99 to $24.99.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, said it will also raise prices in Canada, Portugal and Argentina.

Consumers have been faced with numerous price hikes in recent years across major streaming services including Netflix and its competitors, including Disney's apps and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max. Streamers have increasingly turned to higher prices and ad-supported plans as they look to reach profitability.

Netflix introduced its cheaper, ad-supported plan in November 2022 as a response to slowing subscriber growth at the time. In November, Netflix said it had reached 70 million global monthly active users on its ad plans.

Money Report

News 16 mins ago

Bank of Japan is expected to hike rates this week, CNBC survey shows

News 17 mins ago

Space stocks surge after Trump inauguration with ‘broad excitement' about sector, analyst says

The company has been enforcing a crackdown on password sharing in a push to get more customers paying for its service.

As part of that change, Netflix has given subscribers the option to add "extra members" to their accounts. The streamer said Tuesday the cost of extra members on standard plans without commercials will rise from $7.99 per month to $8.99. The extra members on ad-supported plans won't see a price change.

The crackdown appears to be paying off: Netflix reported on Tuesday that it added a record 19 million paid memberships during the fourth quarter to surpass 300 million subscribers.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us