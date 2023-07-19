Money Report

Netflix earnings are out – Here are the numbers

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Netflix reported its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here are the results:

  • Earnings: $3.29 a share. That may not compare with the $2.86 per share expected by Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $8.20 billion. That may not compare with the $8.30 billion expected by Refinitiv.

The earnings report comes soon as investors are looking for more information regarding the rollout of Netflix's ad-supported streaming tier and crackdown on password sharing.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

