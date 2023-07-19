Netflix earnings are out – Here are the numbers

Netflix reported its second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Here are the results:
- Earnings: $3.29 a share. That may not compare with the $2.86 per share expected by Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $8.20 billion. That may not compare with the $8.30 billion expected by Refinitiv.
The earnings report comes soon as investors are looking for more information regarding the rollout of Netflix's ad-supported streaming tier and crackdown on password sharing.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC