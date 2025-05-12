NBC taps Michael Jordan as NBA contributor

Michael Jordan will join NBC's NBA broadcasts as a special contributor.

NBC is trying to tap into the nostalgia of Jordan-era basketball.

The NBA returns to NBC this fall.

NBC is adding Michael Jordan to its National Basketball Association coverage.

The network announced on Monday at its Upfront presentation that Jordan will join the network as a special contributor to NBA broadcasts.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said in a video alongside the announcement. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

It is unclear what Jordan's exact role will be. A person familiar with the matter told CNBC the basketball legend will not be a "regular" in the lineup but will appear throughout the season.

In July, NBC inked an 11-year deal with the NBA to broadcast games across NBC Sports and Peacock starting this fall.

Jordan's agreement with NBC marks his first partnership with a major broadcaster since his retirement from the court in 2003.

The 14-time NBA All-Star has since focused on his business career, first as owner of the Charlotte Hornets and later as a NASCAR owner of 23XI Racing.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella told CNBC Sport last month that NBC was looking to bring back a blend of that '90s nostalgia to NBA viewers.

The network has also once again tapped into the music of John Tesh, composer of "Roundball Rock," a popular anthem that gained notoriety with NBC basketball in the '90s.

Cordella also said NBC will bring back player introductions to the broadcast in an effort to show off the atmosphere.

Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Carmelo Anthony, Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will also be part of NBC's NBA broadcast this fall, as well as the use of an artificial intelligence-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.

— CNBC's Alex Sherman contributed to this report.