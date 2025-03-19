Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

NBA may bring back iconic highlight show ‘NBA Inside Stuff'

By Jessica Golden, CNBC and Alex Sherman, CNBC

Ahmad Rashad and Willow Bay look on during an Inside Stuff Episode taping circa 1993 in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Nathaniel S. Butler | National Basketball Association | Getty Images
  • The NBA has filed two trademark applications related to the iconic show 'NBA Inside Stuff."
  • NBC Sports is considering bringing back a refreshed version of the show when it regains media rights for the league next year, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • The fan favorite show first launched in 1990.

The NBA is quietly preparing to bring back its iconic show "NBA Inside Stuff."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

On Monday, the league filed two trademark applications for "NBA Inside Stuff," the name of the long-running NBA highlight show that has aired on three different networks during its history — most notably from 1990 to 2006 on NBC and ABC. The show was briefly resurrected from 2013 to 2016 on NBA TV.

NBC is considering bringing back a "refreshed version" of the program, according to a person familiar with the matter. NBC will once again air live NBA games next season after losing the broadcast rights in 2002.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No decision has been made on whether to renew the show, the people said. An NBC spokesman declined to comment.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a request to comment. However, a source close to the league said the filing is part of the NBA's routine trademark process.

The league previously owned multiple "NBA Inside Stuff" trademark registrations, but let them lapse, likely because it was no longer using the trademark.

Money Report

News 18 mins ago

Stock futures are flat as investors look to extend rally fueled by Fed's rate outlook: Live updates

News 56 mins ago

‘Transitory' is back as the Fed doesn't expect tariffs to have long-lasting inflation impacts

'Weddnesssssday!'

"NBA Inside Stuff" was initially hosted by sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, who aimed to popularize and humanize NBA players with behind-the-scenes access. The show's "Rewind" segment, featuring game highlights and Rashad yelling out days of the week, became a staple of the show.

The league's two trademark filings indicate the league aims to use the "NBA Inside Stuff" name for a television show and to produce branded merchandise.

Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney at Gerben IP, said television doesn't necessarily mean linear TV. It could be in the form of a YouTube or TikTok show.

"This is great intellectual property for the league," Gerben said. "I think it makes a lot of business sense right now."

The league would likely try to license the IP to one of its media partners, Gerben said.

In July, the NBA signed a 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon that kicks off next season.

NBC may be trying to tap into nostalgia from its past run showing NBA games. In November, composer Josh Tesh revealed on CNBC that he's working with NBC to bring back his famous "Roundball Rock" song.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us