National Cinema Day: Here's how to get $4 tickets to see ‘Barbie' and ‘Oppenheimer'

There's nothing Hollywood loves more than a good sequel.

Following the massive success of last year's first ever National Cinema Day — which lured more than 8 million moviegoers to theaters with $3 tickets — the National Association of Theater Owners is running it back.

This year more than 3,000 theaters are participating in National Cinema Day, inviting audiences to watch movies on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets will cost $4 — a 33% increase from last year — including for premium formats like IMAX and Dolby.

While last year's National Cinema Day gave audiences the opportunity to take in Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" on the big screen, this year moviegoers will have a chance to catch "Barbenheimer" on the cheap.

Bryan Braunlich, executive director of the non-profit Cinema Foundation, tells CNBC Make It that the decision to organize a second National Cinema Day was made just two days after the first one ended and it was clear that nationwide event was a hit.

"We talked to our partners and I think there was an appetite to figure out what we can do again," he says.

While last year's event was held in part because of a need to lure audiences back to theaters after two years away following pandemic shutdowns, Braunlich says that the hope for this year's Cinema Day is just for audiences to enjoy being at the movies.

"We have 30,000 screens and 3,000 locations across the United States. So I think most people's hometown theater is going to be participating in National Cinema Day," he says.

Braunlich adds that he hopes moviegoers will take advantage of reduced pricing on premium formats. Seeing "Oppenheimer" in 70-millimeter IMAX in New York City, for example, would normally cost $26.99. At $4, the National Cinema Day pricing reflects an 85% discount.

For viewers who want to catch a movie in 4DX or another special format, however, Braunlich recommends buying tickets in advance.

"Last year, most of the tickets were bought day of," he says. "And then people showed up and theaters were sold out, especially for those premium and large formats."

Here's everything you need to know about National Cinema Day.

When is National Cinema Day?

The all-day moviegoing event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Where can I buy my $4 ticket?

Tickets will be available at your local theater's box office. Nationwide chains including AMC and Regal will be participating. For a full list of theaters taking part in National Cinema Day, click here.

Your final ticket price might be a little more than $4, after taxes and any third-party ticketing fees are taken into account.

What movies will be playing on National Cinema Day?

In addition to movies currently playing in theaters such as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," this year's event will see a number of classics re-released for a limited time. Audiences will be able to catch "Jurassic Park," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Lady Bird" on the big screen, among others.

To see what will be playing at your local theater, visit the National Cinema Day website and enter your city into the search box.

Will National Cinema Day be back next year?

If this year's installment proves to once again be a success, Braunlich says the hope is to make National Cinema Day an annual event.

"If this continues every year, which we hope it will, the long term goal is to eventize it," he says. "Make it less about the price and more like little Comic Cons in every city where you never know what celebrity is going to hop into your theater."

