My Mom Told Me to Read ‘The Magic of Thinking Big'—Here Are 5 Quotes I'm Using to Help Guide My Career

In March, my mom handed me a copy of "The Magic of Thinking Big" by David J. Schwartz, but life happened, and it took me three months to get around to actually reading it.

When I finally did, the timing was perfect. In June, I was just starting my job here at CNBC Make It and looking for guidance on how to navigate such a huge life moment.

I came into reading "The Magic of Thinking Big," not really knowing what to expect. And I walked away with so much more than I thought I would.

The book made me feel a lot more confident about joining a new team, commuting to the office and stepping into the role I've always wanted. So, thanks Mom!

Now the only thing left to do is to get her to read the book herself.

But in the meantime, here are five quotes from "The Magic of Thinking Big" that stuck with me and what I learned from them.

5 impactful quotes from 'The Magic of Thinking Big'

1. 'Being young (old) is a distinct advantage.'

At my age, I didn't expect to land where I have so early in my career. But Schwartz suggests looking at entering new experiences at an age that's not typically associated with them as an advantage, which is brilliant.

There's so much that I can learn and teach with my unique experience, and the same can be said for those starting jobs where they may be an outlier for one reason or another.

Schwartz hints at the benefit of people not limiting themselves when it comes to new opportunities simply because of their age, especially when they may have something better to offer because of their differences.

2. 'Think more of yourself and there is more of you.'

Believing in yourself is an important first step before starting anything you're anxious about, Schwartz emphasizes.

"When you believe, really believe, something can be done, your mind goes to work for you and helps you find the ways to do it," he continues.

3. 'Don't hog glory, invest it instead.'

When you achieve something, it's just as important to thank and honor the people who have helped you along the way as it is to celebrate yourself, Schwartz notes. Find moments in your life where you can share the glory, instead of simply basking in it.

4. 'Success requires heart-and-soul effort, and you can put your heart and soul only into something you really desire.'

Passion won't only keep you from being bored within your job, but it can also dictate the amount of effort that goes into what you do, he highlights. Committing to what excites you can increase your chances of success, says Schwartz.

5. 'In this busy age a lot of people never seem able to find time for their families. But if we plan, we can find it.'

Being passionate about a job can mean investing a lot of time into it, but it's also necessary to make time for your family, Schwartz says. Even with a busy schedule, aim to "give them planned attention," he adds.

