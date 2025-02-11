Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Sam Altman says Musk aims to ‘slow down a competitor' with his $97.4-billion bid for OpenAI

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits “Making Money With Charles Payne” at Fox Business Network Studios in New York on Dec. 4, 2024.
Mike Coppola | Getty Images
  • Elon Musk is aiming to "slow down a competitor" with his $97.4 billion proposal for OpenAI, the company's CEO Sam Altman told CNBC on Tuesday.
  • When asked by CNBC how seriously he is taking Musk's bid, Altman said: "Not particularly."

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

PARIS — Elon Musk aims to "slow down a competitor" when the investor group he led put forward a $97.4 billion proposal for control of OpenAI, the company's CEO Sam Altman told CNBC on Tuesday.

Asked how seriously he is taking Musk's bid, which Altman previously declined in a X social media post, the OpenAI chief said: "Not particularly."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I think it's to slow down a competitor and catch up with his thing, but I don't really know ... to the degree anybody does," Altman added, in response to another reporter's questions on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

CNBC has reached out to Toberoff, Tesla and X for comment.

Elon Musk is leading a group of investors in offering to buy control of OpenAI for $97.4 billion, CNBC confirmed on Monday. The offer is for the nonprofit that oversees the artificial intelligence startup behind ChatGPT.

Money Report

News 48 mins ago

EU says AI race ‘far from over' as bloc pledges 50-billion-euro investment boost

Artificial Intelligence 1 hour ago

JD Vance says US will defend American AI and block efforts to weaponize the tech

"It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was," Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff said, adding that he submitted an offer on Monday.

Musk has his own AI company called xAI which is behind the chatbot Grok.

- CNBC's Ari Levy and Lora Kolodny contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us